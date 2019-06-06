William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $50.54 Million Stake in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,754,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,441 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $50,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 348,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Santander lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

ABEV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 160,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,437,868. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

