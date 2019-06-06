William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $93.26 Million Holdings in Cable One Inc (CABO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $93,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

In other news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO traded up $5.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,171.23. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $652.75 and a one year high of $1,170.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $278.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 31.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

