Wisewaygroupltd (WWG) Insider Roger Tong Acquires 480,257 Shares

Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) insider Roger Tong purchased 480,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,531.66 ($68,462.17).

Shares of WWG stock remained flat at $A$0.25 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Wisewaygroupltd Company Profile

Wiseway Group Limited provides integrated logistics services in Australia. It provides outbound cargo services, such as sea and air freight services; inbound cargo services, including general cargo, e-commerce import, bonded warehouse, and customs clearance services; and domestic transport services. The company offers logistic services between Australia and China.

