WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 12085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

WARNING: “WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (WLWHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.93” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/woolworths-hold-gdr-wlwhy-sets-new-52-week-low-at-2-93.html.

About WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.