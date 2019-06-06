WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (WLWHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.93

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 12085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
About WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)
Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.
