Workspace Group (WKP) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,150 ($15.03).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKP. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,056.88 ($13.81).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 889 ($11.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.