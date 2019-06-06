Workspace Group (WKP) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,150 ($15.03).
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKP. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,056.88 ($13.81).
Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 889 ($11.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
