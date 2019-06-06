Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 6,764 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,476. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.51. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $73.47 and a one year high of $159.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $700,594.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $801,138.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,309 shares of company stock worth $8,431,778. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

