XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Major Shareholder Buys $9,900,000.00 in Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) major shareholder Fondation Rennes acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

XBIT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 201,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,706. XBiotech Inc has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of XBiotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

