Xcel Energy (XEL) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $57.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $59.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $292,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,953 shares of company stock worth $1,364,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.