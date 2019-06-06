Xilinx (XLNX) PT Lowered to $105.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

XLNX opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,020 shares of company stock worth $896,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after buying an additional 2,294,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after buying an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xilinx by 12,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,537,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $376,918,000 after buying an additional 116,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $552,115,000 after buying an additional 472,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

