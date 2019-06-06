Xpediator PLC (XPD) Insider Sells £15,680 in Stock

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) insider Geoffrey Michael Gillo sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £15,680 ($20,488.70).

Shares of LON XPD opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Thursday. Xpediator PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of $61.20 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Xpediator Company Profile

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

