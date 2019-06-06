Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $494,000 Position in MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MBT Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBTF. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 58,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MBT Financial during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MBT Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBT Financial during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MBT Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBTF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 2,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,962. MBT Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.45.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). MBT Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

