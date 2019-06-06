Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Tribune (TRCO)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,744 shares during the period. Tribune makes up 2.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tribune were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in Tribune by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 750,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after purchasing an additional 677,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tribune by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tribune by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tribune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tribune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 10,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,042. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tribune has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Tribune had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tribune will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Tribune Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

