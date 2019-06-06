Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 2,000 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $124,108.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDTI remained flat at $$48.99 during midday trading on Thursday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

