YouGov (YOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $530.00

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.93), with a volume of 111399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514 ($6.72).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.30 million and a P/E ratio of 51.18.

In related news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.80 ($6,535.74).

YouGov Company Profile (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

