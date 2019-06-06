Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Lonestar Resources US reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Lonestar Resources US had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million.

LONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,197. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood acquired 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,745.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Bracken III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $125,496 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,430,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 1,082,522 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 229,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

