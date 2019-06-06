Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Quanex Building Products reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanex Building Products.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 213.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 2,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $550.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.08. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.