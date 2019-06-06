Zacks: AVX Co. (AVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in AVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVX by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVX during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVX during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVX opened at $15.50 on Thursday. AVX has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.10.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. AVX’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

