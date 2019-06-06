Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 810.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 316.2% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

