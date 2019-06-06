Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will report sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics reported sales of $1.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $17.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.91 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $25.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 373.81%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Unum Therapeutics to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $47,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 53.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 109,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,814. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.