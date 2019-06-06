Zacks: Brokerages Expect XOMA Corp (XOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Brokerages predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $970,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $2.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $10.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.78 million to $11.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.66% and a negative net margin of 48.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,300 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $150,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 3,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,524.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,010 shares of company stock worth $612,963. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in XOMA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,531,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XOMA by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

XOMA traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,457. The company has a market cap of $153.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.61. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

