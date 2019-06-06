Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.13 Price Target for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.13 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kodiak Sciences an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

