Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spire (SR) to Hold

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Spire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,650. Spire has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. Spire had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spire by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spire by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spire by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

