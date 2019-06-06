Zacks Investment Research Lowers ING Groep (ING) to Hold

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ING. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ING Groep from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.31. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

