Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) to Sell

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE RRTS opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported ($32.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($31.25). The firm had revenue of $551.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.20 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 170.50% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 258.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 164,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,843,701 shares during the last quarter.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

