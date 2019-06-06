Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dawson Geophysical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Dawson Geophysical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.31 on Monday. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Dawson Geophysical news, EVP James W. Thomas purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 25.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

