Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (ZLDPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.42

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

About Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

