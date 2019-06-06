Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases New Stake in Canon Inc (CAJ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,461,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 185,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after acquiring an additional 134,925 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 654,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 390,562 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 627,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,237. Canon Inc has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

