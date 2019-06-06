Zix Co. (ZIXI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 63,870.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ZIX were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 658,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 492,683 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 252,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 272,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $485.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen started coverage on ZIX in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price target on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

