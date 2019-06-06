Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ZOM stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 147,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

