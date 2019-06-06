Zscaler Inc (ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 3,400 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $233,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew William Fraser Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

ZS traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 635,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,424. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 211.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

