Zumiez’s (ZUMZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Zumiez from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $521.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,722.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $557,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 258,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 197,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

