$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,256,000 after buying an additional 53,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,479. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

