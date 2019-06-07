$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Corp (PBPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Potbelly posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

PBPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $9.00 price objective on Potbelly and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Potbelly has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,178. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Potbelly by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,310,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,769 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Potbelly by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Potbelly by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

