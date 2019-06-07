-$0.15 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 80.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 399.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

HTGM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,407. The company has a market cap of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

