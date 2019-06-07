-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com Corp (DESP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Despegar.com posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Despegar.com had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 0.91%. Despegar.com’s quarterly revenue was up 797.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.15. Despegar.com has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.