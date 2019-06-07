$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Maxim Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.46.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $328,687.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,009.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $411,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,677. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 5,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,974. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.