$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Maxim Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.46.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $328,687.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,009.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $411,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,677. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 5,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,974. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

