-$0.72 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.85). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.22).

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $4,446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Andrey Zarur sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 12.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 107.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 82.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 47.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.93. 8,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,842. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

