0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $822,316.00 and $1.10 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002288 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $763.55 or 0.09597697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038865 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001673 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013641 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000585 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,518,000 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

