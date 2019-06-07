$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. TravelCenters of America posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TravelCenters of America.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other TravelCenters of America news, COO Barry A. Richards sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $143,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,959.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 101,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $371,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1,587.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 336,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 73.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 182,982 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 283,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.70. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

