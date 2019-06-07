12,641 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

AVB stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,598. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $165.50 and a 52 week high of $208.91. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $814,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/12641-shares-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-purchased-by-ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board.html.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.