13,269 Shares in ALLETE Inc (ALE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 46.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,108,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,197,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $60,292.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $328,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $792,140. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Williams Capital raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

ALLETE stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.27. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

