13,600 Shares in Arcosa Inc (ACA) Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ACA shares. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.95.

Shares of ACA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.72. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “13,600 Shares in Arcosa Inc (ACA) Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/13600-shares-in-arcosa-inc-aca-purchased-by-numerixs-investment-technologies-inc.html.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.