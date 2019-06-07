$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.05. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,139,000 after acquiring an additional 766,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,505,000 after acquiring an additional 648,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $174.34. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.