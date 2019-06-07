22,816 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of RAMP opened at $52.62 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “22,816 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/22816-shares-in-liveramp-holdings-ramp-purchased-by-dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd.html.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.