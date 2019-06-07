$243.76 Million in Sales Expected for Trivago NV – (TRVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $243.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.34 million and the lowest is $236.68 million. Trivago reported sales of $280.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $962.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $938.92 million to $977.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Trivago had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on Trivago and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised Trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trivago in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $3,601,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 1,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,157. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.60. Trivago has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

