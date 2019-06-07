$295.02 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to report sales of $295.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.90 million to $297.60 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $280.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,302. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $53.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $4,897,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

