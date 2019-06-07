$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (MGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.29 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $13.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.28. 7,040,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 2,874,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,813,716 shares of company stock valued at $124,988,995 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

