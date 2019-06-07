40,933 Shares in Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Myokardia by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Myokardia by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Myokardia by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Myokardia by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $2,413,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

MYOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Myokardia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $70,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 21,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,307. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

