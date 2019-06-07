88,176 Shares in Ecopetrol SA (EC) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Ecopetrol comprises about 1.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of EC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecopetrol SA has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Santander raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

