A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $94.99 million, a PE ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

